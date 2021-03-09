Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 478 new confirmed cases on Tuesday

Coronavirus Alabama Update
Coronavirus Alabama Update(WSFA)
By WAFF Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 392,790 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 107,826 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 478 new confirmed cases added Tuesday. There have been 10,186 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.

The state reports 45,976 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 509 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 295,690 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage.

Updates from the Alabama Department of Public Health can be found here.

Click here to view the full map and for more information regarding vaccine distribution.

