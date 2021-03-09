Companies offer incentives to employees who get COVID-19 shots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more people become eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines, some companies are offering incentives to encourage employees to get the shot.

Several businesses are paying their employees for the time it would take for them to go and get the shot, while others are offering small stipends.

But they’re all hoping these extra incentives will help get this virus under control.

Companies across the country want their employees to get COVID-19 shots, and they’re willing to pay them to do it.

In a statement, McDonald’s said: “Vaccination is essential in the fight against the pandemic, and we are actively encouraging McDonald’s employees to take this important step.”

That’s why the burger chain said it will provide four hours of paid time to employees who receive the vaccine.

Dollar General is also joining the list giving its workers a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of pay after getting a shot.

Dollar General said the extra pay will offset the cost of travel time, mileage, and childcare expenses employees could incur while trying to get the vaccine.

Trader Joe’s and Aldi said they will give their workers two hours’ worth of pay for each COVID-19 shot.

While retail giant Target is offering up to four hours of pay to compensate for the time employees may have to take off to be vaccinated, and $15 each way for workers who use Lyft to get to their appointments.

According to the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, companies can require workers to get the vaccine under certain circumstances. But most companies are leaving the decision up to the employee.

