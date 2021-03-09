Advertisement

Companies offer incentives to employees who get COVID-19 shots

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(Associated Press)
By Chasity Maxie, WBRC
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more people become eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines, some companies are offering incentives to encourage employees to get the shot.

Several businesses are paying their employees for the time it would take for them to go and get the shot, while others are offering small stipends.

But they’re all hoping these extra incentives will help get this virus under control.

Companies across the country want their employees to get COVID-19 shots, and they’re willing to pay them to do it.

In a statement, McDonald’s said: “Vaccination is essential in the fight against the pandemic, and we are actively encouraging McDonald’s employees to take this important step.”

That’s why the burger chain said it will provide four hours of paid time to employees who receive the vaccine.

Dollar General is also joining the list giving its workers a one-time payment equivalent to four hours of pay after getting a shot.

Dollar General said the extra pay will offset the cost of travel time, mileage, and childcare expenses employees could incur while trying to get the vaccine.

Trader Joe’s and Aldi said they will give their workers two hours’ worth of pay for each COVID-19 shot.

While retail giant Target is offering up to four hours of pay to compensate for the time employees may have to take off to be vaccinated, and $15 each way for workers who use Lyft to get to their appointments.

According to the Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, companies can require workers to get the vaccine under certain circumstances. But most companies are leaving the decision up to the employee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/09/companies-offer-incentives-employees-who-get-covid-shots/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer
Alabama Sen. Del Marsh denied the claims in the suit in a phone interview Monday.
Lawsuit filed against Alabama Sen. Del Marsh over gambling bill
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Coronavirus Alabama Update
COVID-19 in Alabama: 478 new confirmed cases on Tuesday
A man wearing a face mask is reflected in the door of a business closed due to the COVID-19...
Bill would allow Alabama businesses to stay open during pandemic
A child plays on the playground July 23, 2020.
UMMC Study: More children may have had COVID-19 than case numbers suggest
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
Health officials predict when children will have access to COVID-19 vaccine