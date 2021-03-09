Advertisement

Coffee County Commission endorses bill to raise base pay for some county positions

By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Coffee County Commission has endorsed a bill to increase the base salary of three county positions.

The bill calls for salary increases for sheriff, probate judge and revenue commissioner by $10,000.

All three positions have the same starting base salary.

The bill needs to be approved by the legislature and governor to take effect but will not go into effect until the next term starts for these offices.

“It is important that we look and see what the market for those positions are and that we keep pace with the market to ensure that candidates who are qualified to do that and do it well are comfortable seeking those positions and not suffering any financial loss themselves for public service,” said Rod Morgan, Coffee County Administrator

The bill has to be advertised once a week for four consecutive weeks to be brought to the legislature.

