Advertisement

Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement

The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.
The Campbellton Hwy - Taylor Road intersection will be replaced with a roundabout.(Source: Google Streetview [July 2019])
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A busy Dothan intersection will be closed for 6 months while it’s replaced by a roundabout.

Starting March 22, 2021, the Campbellton Hwy and Taylor Road intersection will be closed to all traffic for approximately 6 months.

Houston County Road and Bridge will be constructing a roundabout at this intersection.

Many drivers use Taylor Road to avoid traffic on Ross Clark Circle and cut over from Hwy 52 to 231 South. And Campbellton Hwy is frequently used to get to the Southside Walmart.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Geneva County EMA Director, Eric Johnson was interviewed for WTVY's Hurricane Sally relief...
Geneva County EMA Director fired
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish announces results of crime crackdown on September 21, 2020.
Steve Parrish named DCS School Safety Officer
Alabama Sen. Del Marsh denied the claims in the suit in a phone interview Monday.
Lawsuit filed against Alabama Sen. Del Marsh over gambling bill
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
Voters to decide on Henry County Sunday alcohol sales
Henry County voters to decide on Sunday alcohol sales during next election
Willie Worsham
The search is over for the Dale County’s new EMA Director
National Peanut Festival
National Peanut Festival recruiting high schoolers for junior fair board