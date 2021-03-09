Busy Dothan intersection to be closed for roundabout replacement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A busy Dothan intersection will be closed for 6 months while it’s replaced by a roundabout.

Starting March 22, 2021, the Campbellton Hwy and Taylor Road intersection will be closed to all traffic for approximately 6 months.

Houston County Road and Bridge will be constructing a roundabout at this intersection.

Many drivers use Taylor Road to avoid traffic on Ross Clark Circle and cut over from Hwy 52 to 231 South. And Campbellton Hwy is frequently used to get to the Southside Walmart.

