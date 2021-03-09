Another Nice Day Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Another cool start to the morning, we will see temperatures warm up this afternoon into the lower 70s. The nice warm weather keeps coming this week with afternoon highs getting warmer each day. We look to stay dry all the way through the weekend as well, looking more like a summer pattern than late winter. Overnight lows stay cool for the next few nights but also warm up as we head towards the weekend. The next chance of rain will kick off next week on Monday.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 72°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 75°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 80°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 82°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 79° 30%

TUE: Shower chances early. Low: 61° High: 82° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 foot.

