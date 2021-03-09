Advertisement

Alabama National Guard to help with vaccinations

File photo(Source: WAFF)
By Kate Smith, WAFF
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - By the end of this month, troops with the Alabama National Guard will be deployed throughout the state to vaccinate those in vulnerable communities.

Doctor Karen Landers tells our Kate Smith the plan is to vaccinate an additional 4,000 people each week.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is enlisting some help with vaccination efforts: the Alabama National Guard.

Doctor Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said troops will be in mobilized units throughout the state giving vaccines to those in vulnerable communities.

“The National Guardsmen will go to two locations in the state four days per week,” said Dr. Landers.

The mobile units will move from one location to the next, targeting counties in the Black Belt region of the state. “Counties in the state that has fewer medical resources, I think that is something we have to consider. And our counties that have a higher population of monitories in addition to people below the poverty level and transportation issues.”

The guardsmen will stop in communities in underserved neighborhoods to recruit people for the vaccine.

Doctor Landers believes it will be a drive-thru or walk up style clinic.

“We will be relying on our community partners in those counties such as the local leadership, faith based leaders, and other persons in the communities to not only spread the word of having the clinics available but also ensuring there is vaccine confidence.”

The goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people per day.

“That certainly is a lot and we are very glad to take that approach.”

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/03/08/alabama-national-guard-help-with-vaccinations/

