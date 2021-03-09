Alabama health leaders support new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated folks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC released new guidelines Monday for people who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. It’s good news for grandparents, and in some cases, you can ditch those masks.

Alabama health leaders said this is something they have been waiting for, and as long as people adhere to the guidelines, you can get together with other vaccinated people without masks. But that doesn’t mean you can throw away your mask yet.

“The CDC recommends fully vaccinated people visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing facial masks or social distancing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, said.

Health leaders in Alabama welcomed the news.

“The guidance says grandparents don’t have to wear masks. Kids don’t have to wear masks because, the grandparent’s risk is extremely small,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Doctors will remind you there are some restrictions, mainly if you are visiting people who are at-risk due to age, or chronic diseases - you should restrict yourself.

“What you don’t want to do is visit someone who is high risk. Do it outdoors. Do it with your mask on,” Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said.

If you’re exposed to someone who has COVID, you don’t need to be quarantined for 14 days, but if you get symptoms, then go get tested.

Dr. Williamson believed this could inspire people.

“Help move toward liberation of people who have been vaccinated to serve as an incentive for people to be vaccinated because there is still a great vaccine hesitancy,” Williamson said.

If you get out in large groups, groups not associated with your household, or other households, wear masks and social distance. You could be safe, but there is a small possibility you can infect others.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/03/08/alabama-health-leaders-support-new-cdc-guidelines-fully-vaccinated-folks/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.