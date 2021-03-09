Alabama farmers endure tough year, now prepare for drought

SNOWDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest drought monitor shows eight percent of Alabama is in a ‘moderate drought.’ The monitor shows that most of central Alabama, including the area west of I-65 is included.

Alabama Drought Monitor March 2, 2021 produced by The National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Source: The National Drought Mitigation Center)

This is not a unique crisis for farmers, but it is when you factor in the last 12 months for cattlemen and row crop producers.

Third generation cattle and hay farmer Stacey Nestor learned long ago farming is never a smooth ride. It’s a bumpy journey to make ends meet, but Nestor admitted she experienced a ‘first’ over the last year.

“You just never know what it’s going to bring,” the farmer explained. And it brought a lot.

Two hurricanes, a pandemic and now a drought in the making. It’s been one major challenge after another. Now, one of her ponds is starting to recede and the calendar just flipped to March.

“It’s going to be dry summer and we already know that,” Nestor predicted.

Yet with all of the struggles, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Faith keeps us really, really grounded,” she explained.

In addition to her faith, she knows from hands-on experience preparation is the key. After all, she has more than one head of cattle to care for.

“Prepare to watch our momma cows who have calves and who are milking and nursing. We’re going to watch the nutrient intake. What’s going to happen is our hay production is going to be impacted,” she said.

On the flip side to all this, there is a silver lining; this season of unpredictability gives farmers a chance to take care of some chores such as clearing the land.

Three piles of dead trees are burning on the family land, one of many jobs on a spread of 350 acres Nestor is taking care of.

“Before the drought gets really bad because when the drought hits, you can’t burn,” she stated.

With no rain expected in the near future, Stacey Nestor does what she does best; digging deep and surviving whatever mother nature throws in her path.

