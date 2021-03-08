Advertisement

West Point artist uses talents to revamp historical downtown buildings

Jim Frank has repaired many historical signs and businesses that have faded throughout the...
By Jessie Gibson, WTVM
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - In Troup County, one local citizen is using his talents to revamp historical downtown buildings.

West Point resident Jim Frank is no stranger to art. He’s worked with several businesses in the small town by painting their signs to give a fresh new look.

His newest project is a mural of a train trestle - which is a signature landmark of West Point. The mural is for one of the city’s most popular restaurants, Johnny’s Pizza.

Both Frank and the owner of Johnny’s say it’s making a huge buzz in the community.

“I think, the look. It just makes everything look better, it feels better,” said Jim Frank, West Point artist. “And, I really didn’t do it for that reason to make West Point look better, it just happened because, over the years, I’ve had these jobs.”

“As you travel, you see different murals, you see all the lines of people waiting to take pictures in front of them. And, we discussed that we want wow. We want big, we want something that’s gonna attract people from all over,” said Ben Hamilton, owner of Johnny’s Pizza.

Frank has also repaired many historical signs and businesses that have faded throughout the years in order to help the town look better, while also keeping its rich history.

He says the train mural is only the beginning for the town, and he’s looking to do bigger and better things to improve the look of their community.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/03/08/west-point-artist-uses-talents-revamp-historical-downtown-buildings/

