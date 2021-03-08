Advertisement

Warm-up Continues This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
(KCRG)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Great early-spring weather continues for the week ahead. We’ll see cool nights, with temperatures Tuesday morning dipping into the upper 30s, leading to patchy frost. The warm-up will continue, though, with daily highs rising through the 70s and into the lower 80s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 38°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 71°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 44°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 75° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 51° High: 80° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 81° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 57° High: 82° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60° High: 79° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

