Walton County deputy injured after driver hits patrol vehicle

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Walton County deputy suffered minor injuries after another driver hit his patrol vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say the deputy was stopped at an intersection along Highway 331 with the vehicle’s emergency lights on and traffic cones placed on the road, responding to another crash.

Officials say a pickup truck driving on 331 failed to see the lights and cones and drove through the traffic cones, hitting the deputy’s vehicle.

It was then discovered the driver of the truck, a Freeport man, 33, was driving under the influence.

Officials say he was charged accordingly. The deputy was treated for his injuries.

FHP officials also say five citations were issued for failure to obey law commands when the deputy attempted to redirect drivers along 331 due to another crash.

