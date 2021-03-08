TroyFest Art & Craft Festival returns to downtown Troy in April

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual TroyFest Art & Craft festival is back this year.

More than 100 vendors are expected to bring a variety of arts, crafts, and food to this years event. The jury process which will decide which vendors are accepted is set to begin this week.

This year’s festival will held April 24th and 25th on the downtown square in Troy. On Saturday, April 24, the event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, April 25th, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Organizers say they plan to follow recommended guidance from the Alabama Tourism office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I think particularly after the year that our community has had, this year’s festival will really bring a sense of excitement to the community and appreciation. I think that we’ve held this festival for many years and we’ve always looked forward to it. But this year, we know what it meant to our community to not have it last year. So this year, it means so much more,” Publicity Chair Morgan Drinkard said.

