Advertisement

Troy Women’s Basketball claims Sun Belt Conference crown

Trojans punch their ticket to NCAA Tournament.
Troy wins Sun Belt Conference title
Troy wins Sun Belt Conference title(Troy University Athletics)
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTVY) - The Troy Women’s Basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans defeating Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship game 73-65 Monday, March 8.

Senior Jasmine Robinson leading the way for Troy this time dropping a game-high 17 points.

Felmas Koranga with a standout performance against Louisiana.

She dominated the glass, grabbing a game-high 22 boards to go along with her 12 points.

Alexus Dye finishing with her 22nd double-double of the season.

Dye putting up 11 points for the Trojans and 14 rebounds.

Troy improves to 3-0 all-time in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship game and 22-5 on the season.

The Trojans now headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last five years with the automatic bid.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
What doctors are learning about rare COVID syndrome affecting kids
Children in Alabama getting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?
Congressional delegation visits Amazon plant
Lawmakers join workers in Amazon labor showdown in Bessemer

Latest News

File image
Lawmaker introduces ‘Fair Pay to Play’ bill
Former Alabama football player gives back
Former Alabama football player gives back
A graphic design student at Florida A&M University, Elijah Rutland, will be featured front and...
FAMU student’s art to be featured at NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta
Mackenzie Tour in Dothan
Mackenzie Tour in Dothan