Troy Women’s Basketball claims Sun Belt Conference crown

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WTVY) - The Troy Women’s Basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans defeating Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship game 73-65 Monday, March 8.

Senior Jasmine Robinson leading the way for Troy this time dropping a game-high 17 points.

Felmas Koranga with a standout performance against Louisiana.

She dominated the glass, grabbing a game-high 22 boards to go along with her 12 points.

Alexus Dye finishing with her 22nd double-double of the season.

Dye putting up 11 points for the Trojans and 14 rebounds.

Troy improves to 3-0 all-time in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship game and 22-5 on the season.

The Trojans now headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last five years with the automatic bid.

