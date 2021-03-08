Advertisement

Sunshine and Warm Weather Kick Off Monday

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS  – Cool start to the morning, we will see temperatures warm up this afternoon into the upper 60s. Sunny skies to kick off the work week as well. Temperatures will be on the rise as we go through the week, making it up into the lower 80s before the week is over it will feel more like summer when you step outside. Clouds will be around for most of the week after today, but rain chances look to stay very low heading into next weekend.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 69°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°. Winds Light ESE

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 70°.  Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 46° High: 75°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 80°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 57° High: 79°

MON: Chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 75° 20%

TUE: Shower chances early.  Low: 54° High: 71° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY –Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts.  Seas 2-3 foot.

