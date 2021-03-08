Advertisement

Sunny Skies are Back!

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies will continue to stick around into the start of the new work week, but clouds return to the region for Tuesday and beyond. Despite the increase in cloud cover, rain chances remain very low to almost zero. Highs will also continue to warm through the 70s and into the lower 80s by the end of the work week and into the weekend. Lows will start making their way back into the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT – Clear with some high clouds, some frost possible. Low near 38°. Winds light NNE.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 70°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 40°. Winds light ESE

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 71°

WED: Partly cloudy.  Low: 46° High: 75°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 80°

SAT: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 56° High: 81°

SUN: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 79°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

