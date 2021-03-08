Advertisement

More Georgians eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

By Jennifer Lifsey, WTOC
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of newly eligible Georgians will roll up their sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 8.

Governor Brian Kemp made the decision to expand Phase 1A+ of the vaccine rollout last month. This expansion allows teachers and other school staff in Georgia to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also included in the expansion are adults with intellectual and development disabilities, their caregivers, and the parents of children with complex medical conditions. These groups were added to the current phase.

State officials hope to move into Phase 1B by the spring.

Eligible Georgians may schedule an appointment with the Coastal Health District here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtoc.com/2021/03/08/more-georgians-eligible-receive-covid-vaccine-monday/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

What doctors are learning about rare COVID syndrome affecting kids
Children in Alabama getting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?
Congressional delegation visits Amazon plant
Lawmakers join workers in Amazon labor showdown in Bessemer

Latest News

Gracie Joy Nobles was born with Down Syndrome and has a heart defect. Her parents David and...
Family fighting to pass ‘Gracie’s Law’ to protect Georgians with disabilities
National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Alabama Department of Mental Health celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Health officials say you shouldn’t compare COVID-19 vaccines based on effectiveness
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines