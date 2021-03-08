More Georgians eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of newly eligible Georgians will roll up their sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, March 8.

Governor Brian Kemp made the decision to expand Phase 1A+ of the vaccine rollout last month. This expansion allows teachers and other school staff in Georgia to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also included in the expansion are adults with intellectual and development disabilities, their caregivers, and the parents of children with complex medical conditions. These groups were added to the current phase.

State officials hope to move into Phase 1B by the spring.

Eligible Georgians may schedule an appointment with the Coastal Health District here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtoc.com/2021/03/08/more-georgians-eligible-receive-covid-vaccine-monday/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.