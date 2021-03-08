Advertisement

Michelle Obama, Mia Hamm among 9 chosen for Women’s HOF

In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc...
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam.(AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama and soccer star Mia Hamm have been chosen for the National Women’s Hall of Fame as part of a Class of 2021 announced Monday that also includes former PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi and retired Brig. Gen. Rebecca Halstead.

Halstead commanded in combat as the first female commanding general at the strategic level in Iraq.

NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year, also will be inducted during an Oct. 2 ceremony, along with the late author Octavia Butler, Native American artist Joy Harjo, abolitionist Emily Howland and artist Judy Chicago.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year in Seneca Falls, the site of the first women’s rights convention. As in other years, this year’s ceremony will be in person, hall officials said, but tickets will not be available until April or May, when there is a better understanding of COVID-19 protocols for live events.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed.

