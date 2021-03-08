Masks become optional for Dothan City School students starting April 12th

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Last week Governor Kay Ivey announced she would not be extending Alabama’s mask mandate past April 9th. Schools, businesses and other organizations will have to decide what their policies will be.

While many school are still deciding on what to do, Dothan City Schools has come to a decision. When Governor Ivey’s mask mandate ends, so will Dothan City Schools.

Starting April 12th, the mask mandate will be lifted at DCS, so wearing a mask will become optional for students.

For DCS employees, the mask mandate will be mandatory through the remainder of the school year.

While other schools are waiting closer to April 9th to see where their COVID numbers are, Dr. Dennis Coe says DCS is confident in their decision.

“We have a lot of activities, spring activities coming up on the horizon such as prom, we’ve got, spring sports that are coming up. How do you handle concession in spring sports and crowds and also graduation ceremonies? So I want to get the message out to our students as quickly as possible that were going to do our level best to have things as normal for them as possible for the rest of the year,” Dr. Dennis Coe, superintendent for Dothan City Schools said.

Dr. Coe did say these policies are subject to change based on information they receive from the state and national level.

Geneva County is also another Wiregrass school system that’s made a decision. Masks will be optional for both students and staff after April 9th.

