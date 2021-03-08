Advertisement

LSU baseball player’s stolen watch leads to Andalusia drug bust

Lorenzo Goldsmith was found in possession of an LSU-Eunice baseball player's stolen watch, but...
Lorenzo Goldsmith was found in possession of an LSU-Eunice baseball player's stolen watch, but then south Alabama police made a major drug bust.(Source: Andalusia Police Department)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Louisiana college student-athlete’s stolen Apple Watch has been recovered but not before it led south Alabama law enforcement on a hunt that ended with a major drug bust.

The investigation started over the weekend in Andalusia, a city about 30 miles from the Florida line, where members of the LSU-Eunice baseball team were hosted by the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Saints.

At some point after the game, an LSU player notified the Andalusia Police Department that his watch had been stolen but that he wasn’t sure if it was taken from his hotel or at the ball field.

An investigator worked with the athlete to locate the stolen watch with Apple’s tracking technology and pinged its location at a home on Bagley Street.

Police officers traveled to the home and confronted Lorenzo Goldsmith, 47, who quickly pulled the stolen watch from his pocket. That immediately netted him a charge of third-degree receiving stolen property.

But timing is everything, as things turned out with this watch hunt. Goldsmith was already on parole, police said, but wanted for a misdemeanor assault charge.

And as investigators continued their probe with the help of the Covington County Drug Task Force, it was found that the suspect also had methamphetamines packaged to sell, as well as synthetic marijuana.

Goldsmith could face more time behind bars if he’s convicted for possession with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Those bonds total more than $100,000.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/05/lsu-baseball-players-stolen-watch-leads-south-alabama-drug-bust/

