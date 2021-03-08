Advertisement

Kansas mom charged with manslaughter, DUI after crash kills 5-year-old daughter

Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.
Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.(KWCH)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) - A Kansas woman is charged in the death of her 5-year-old daughter after authorities said she was driving under the influence during a crash.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office announced 26-year-old Nory Lam is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage in the crash that killed 5-year-old Aleah Reyes.

Deputies said Lam was driving a Ford Escape early Sunday morning when she left the road and struck a concrete culvert. Reyes was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and reconstruction teams spent several hours investigating at the scene following the Sunday crash.

Lam only suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What doctors are learning about rare COVID syndrome affecting kids
Children in Alabama getting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?
Congressional delegation visits Amazon plant
Lawmakers join workers in Amazon labor showdown in Bessemer

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
Harry, Meghan make stunning claims in interview
Gracie Joy Nobles was born with Down Syndrome and has a heart defect. Her parents David and...
Family fighting to pass ‘Gracie’s Law’ to protect Georgians with disabilities
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2009 file photo, a flock of geese fly past a smokestack at a coal power...
Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked
National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Alabama Department of Mental Health celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month