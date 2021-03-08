Jackson County deputies arrest two after drugs found inside hamburger

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people who tried to hide cocaine and bath salts in a hamburger during a traffic stop.

JCSO says just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the Malone area after noticing a Jeep fail to stop at a stop sign.

Officials say during the traffic stop, the driver took an “unusually long time” to pull onto the shoulder and come to a stop.

Authorities say an air sniff of the vehicle conducted by a K-9 indicated a positive alert for the odor of drugs from the vehicle.

According to JCSO, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, leading to a hamburger in the center console of the vehicle with a plastic baggie concealed inside.

Deputies say the baggie contained four-tenths of a gram of a white powdery substance that, later, tested positive for cocaine.

Officials say also hidden in the burger was 1.1 grams of suspected bath salts and less than one gram of marijuana.

Authorities say driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Glen WIlliams, claimed ownership of the burger but not the drugs. Officials say an investigation led them to believe that 42-year-old Arthur Smith, the vehicle’s passenger, placed the drugs in the hamburger a the officer attempted the traffic stop, leading to the length of time it took to pull over.

Officials say both Williams and Smith were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Both have been charged with possession of cocaine and MDPV (or bath salts)

