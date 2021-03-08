Advertisement

Health officials say you shouldn’t compare COVID-19 vaccines based on effectiveness

Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver. Volunteers worked with nurses and physicians from National Jewish to administer 2,500 vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that requires a single shot instead of two like the other vaccines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will soon begin administering a little more than 40,000 single shot doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

All three COVID-19 vaccines have different effectiveness, meaning all three offer varied protections against getting sick, hospitalized or dying from the virus. Dr. David Hicks, with the Jefferson County Health Department, said while the effectiveness is important, you shouldn’t compare the three vaccines.

“You can’t compare these vaccines to each other,” Dr. Hicks said. “We like to tote those numbers and how effective it is, but then some people can interpret that to mean this one is not as good, which is not the way to look at it.”

Dr. Hicks said any protection is better than no protection.

“When Pfizer and Moderna vaccine came out, they set the bar so high when they came out with those numbers. When you hear 95% effective, you think ‘oh my goodness that’s amazing.’ Then, you have another vaccine come out and it is 70% and some people think that that means it’s worse. That’s not true. 70% is phenomenal.”

Hicks said the J&J vaccine was studied at a different time in the pandemic compared to Pfizer and Moderna clinical trials.

“There were different times when these vaccines were developed in the clinical trials,” he said. “Different populations at times were being used. They were measuring different things.”

Dr. Hicks said it is also important to consider how protective each vaccine is against variant strains.

“When they were going through the trials in South Africa, the variant strains were floating around at that time,” Hicks said. “When you look at the numbers of Johnson and Johnson vaccine effectiveness, this is effectiveness in the context of where variant strains were still floating. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, when they were developed, there were not any variant strains out there.”

Dr. Hicks said all three vaccine options are successful at preventing hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

“All three vaccines that have been out are very very effective and safe,” Hicks said.

Because of supply, officials with the state health department said they have been notified not to expect any additional shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, besides that fist one, for the next three weeks.

