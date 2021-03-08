Geneva County EMA Director fired

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County EMA Director Eric Johnson was let go Monday morning by Geneva County Commissioners.

Johnson was hired in the role in October of 2019.

When hired he was given six months to complete his required hours of certification.

To date, he had been given almost a year extension to complete the training.

Johnson told commissioners some of the training had been completed – but had no certificates of completion as proof.

The commission voted 3-0 to dismiss with Commissioner Weston Spivey abstaining.

Johnson took the job after the commission terminated Misty Wise

Wise was also terminated for not getting her required education completed.

