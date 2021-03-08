Advertisement

From Tampa to Tallahassee: woman walking hundreds of miles for mental health awareness

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tampa-area woman is on a mission to walk hundreds of miles, fighting for mental health resources one step at a time.

She’s trying to get Florida to increase its mental health resources, using her own story to inspire others along the way. LiTeena Parks hopes to leave a mark here, walking lap after lap at Cascades Park.

Parks wants to walk 274 miles, the distance you’d walk from her hometown in the Tampa area to here in Tallahassee.

In the last two weeks, she’s reached 122 miles, including eight miles at Cascades Park Friday.

Parks is undertaking this walk-a-thon in partnership with some Tampa-area mental health centers and organizations, while also hoping to capture the attention of legislators finalizing the state budget.

A few dozen have joined her crusade down there, and she’s hoping for more here in this area to get involved..

Parks says her mother suffered from bipolar disorder and depression and didn’t get the care she needed.

“During the 80s and 90s, there really wasn’t anything to really help the transition of mental health, and I believe the lack of knowledge is the reason why she didn’t get the care she needed,” Parks explained. “So it’s my inspiration to change that lack of knowledge in my communities.”

Her mother passed away in 2013, but Parks says she knows she’s looking down on her, and she uses that as motivation to walk that one extra mile at the end of a long day.

Parks is hoping to celebrate reaching 274 collective miles this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cascades Park, with a plan to walk to the Capitol and back.

Anyone and everyone is welcome to show up.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What doctors are learning about rare COVID syndrome affecting kids
Children in Alabama getting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?
Congressional delegation visits Amazon plant
Lawmakers join workers in Amazon labor showdown in Bessemer

Latest News

Gracie Joy Nobles was born with Down Syndrome and has a heart defect. Her parents David and...
Family fighting to pass ‘Gracie’s Law’ to protect Georgians with disabilities
National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Alabama Department of Mental Health celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital...
Health officials say you shouldn’t compare COVID-19 vaccines based on effectiveness
CVS Pharmacy
CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines
More Georgians eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine Monday