FAMU student’s art to be featured at NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta

By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A graphic design student at Florida A&M University, Elijah Rutland, will be featured front and center at the NBA All-Star Game festivities in Atlanta Sunday.

Elijah Rutland is a senior at FAMU.
Elijah Rutland is a senior at FAMU.(NBA)

Rutland has been chosen as one of seven HBCU students to have their custom art featured at the State Farm Arena, at the players’ hotel, broadcasted and across NBA social platforms ahead of Sunday.

Rutland designed a piece that will be featured on Beats headphones, as well as a poster.

During Sunday’s events, players will conduct on-court interviews wearing these headphones.

These Beats headphones feature Rutland's custom artwork.
These Beats headphones feature Rutland's custom artwork.(NBA)
This poster features Rutland's custom artwork.
This poster features Rutland's custom artwork.(NBA)

Rutland is a part of the Beats Black Creator program, where he designed the headphones in fall 2020.

Five of these artists have been invited as virtual fans for the game, while Rutland and another student will attend the game in person, the NBA announced Thursday.

The FAMU Marching 100 has taped a performance that will air during the player introductions before the game starts.

