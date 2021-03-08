Advertisement

East Texas family adopts dog that had been in animal shelter for 7 years

By T'Ebonie Tanner
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A dog named “Baby Girl” has found a forever family after living at the Winnie Berry Humane Society in Angelina County since 2014.

Monica and Mark Deaton already have three dogs. Now, they a new addition to their family.

“It could tell immediately. She reminded me of my elderly dog that passed at 17 years old. Just her personality and everything made me think, yes. She is coming home,” Monica Deaton said.

Baby Girl was at Winnie Berry animal shelter for seven years before she was adopted.

“Just looking into her eyes, I couldn’t understand why she had been there for so long. Just by looking at her, I sort of knew that she would fit with the family. She just had part of it,” Monica Deaton added.

“We have shared her story on social media, and it’s through those efforts of our community of animals lovers out there and everybody’s combined efforts, in which we were able to get her adopted,” said Kristy Bice, the executive director at the animal shelter.

Baby girl is adjusting well. The first night at home, she curled up in bed next to Mark Deaton.

“She was a lover. She loved all of our staff members too. She just wanted us to cuddle, hug and love on her all the time. Baby Girl was just a really great dog here, and we’re going to miss her a lot,” said Elizabeth Burns, the shelter’s supervisor.

The days of stay for a dog varies. Bice said it is about six months on average.

“Our purpose here is to house and care for the homeless animals of Angelina County. They stay with us until their forever home is found,” Bice said.

Overall, the animal shelter did not give up on Baby Girl.

“She is doing really good thus far. She is not aggressive. She just walks around and mingles with our other dogs,” Monica Deaton said. “When she gets happy, she prances with them and acts like a puppy. Then curls up, like she is old the next minute, and it’s cute.”

“I hope that her new family gives us updates and comes to visit us. With me working here for three years, I sort of grew attached being with them every day, so we fall in love easily. I just hope that they keep in touch with us,” Burns explained.

Bice said Baby Girl was the longest resident at the animal shelter to date.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What doctors are learning about rare COVID syndrome affecting kids
Children in Alabama getting rare syndrome linked to COVID-19
Police lights
Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
Individual school systems to decide if masks will be required in classroom
Will masks still be required inside Alabama schools after the health order is lifted?
Congressional delegation visits Amazon plant
Lawmakers join workers in Amazon labor showdown in Bessemer

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
Harry, Meghan make stunning claims in interview
Gracie Joy Nobles was born with Down Syndrome and has a heart defect. Her parents David and...
Family fighting to pass ‘Gracie’s Law’ to protect Georgians with disabilities
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2009 file photo, a flock of geese fly past a smokestack at a coal power...
Trump policy that weakened wild bird protections is revoked
National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Alabama Department of Mental Health celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month