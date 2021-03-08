CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 50 CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama are now accepting appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the CVS Pharmacy website, 55 CVS locations are administering vaccines by appointment. In February, the company announced it would offer vaccine appointments in Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile and Wilcox counties but would expand once more supply was made available.

Those looking to be vaccinated must pre-register at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287. An appointment time and location will be provided during sign-up.

Below is a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and whether or not the location is available for appointments:

Anniston- Available

Attalla- Available

Auburn- Available

Bayou la Batre- Available

Bessemer- Fully Booked

Birmingham- Fully Booked

Camden- Available

Center point- Fully Booked

Centreville- Available

Citronelle- Available

Cullman- Available

Daphne- Available

Demopolis- Available

Dothan- Available

Evergreen- Available

Florence- Available

Fultondale- Available

Gadsden- Available

Greensboro- Available

Gulf shores- Available

Guntersville- Available

Haleyville- Available

Hanceville- Available

Harvest- Available

Homewood- Fully Booked

Hoover- Fully Booked

Hueytown- Fully Booked

Huntsville- Available

Jackson- Available

Lanett- Fully Booked

Leeds- Fully Booked

Madison- Available

Meridianville- Available

Midfield- Fully Booked

Millbrook- Available

Mobile- Available

Montevallo- Fully Booked

Montgomery- Available

Moulton- Fully Booked

Opelika- Available

Oxford- Available

Ozark- Available

Pelham- Fully Booked

Pike road- Available

Prattville- Available

Russellville- Available

Saraland- Available

Semmes- Available

Spanish fort- Available

Sylacauga- Available

Tallassee- Available

Tuscaloosa- Available

Tuskegee- Available

Union springs- Available

Vestavia- Fully Booked

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, according to CVS.

Supply for the limited rollout comes directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. There will be approximately 11,700 total weekly doses available.

