Alabama Department of Mental Health celebrates National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
By Margie Gunter, WBRC
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Mental Health is celebrating National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Moving Towards Change.”

The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities and the work that remains to remove barriers to community living.

The awareness month, celebrated in March, officially began in 1987 under President Ronald Reagan. During March, the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) and the National Association of State Councils on Developmental Disabilities are pointing out ways people with and without disabilities can come together to form strong and diverse communities.

“Expanding the conversation of inclusion and accessibility is an integral part of ADMH’s daily work and an important component of the upcoming Community Waiver Program, person-centered planning and support coordination. We are proud to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Month and share success stories of the individuals we serve, along with our dedicated providers,” said Associate Commissioner of Developmental Disabilities Terry Pezent.

According to the ADMH, developmental disabilities include, but are not limited to, cerebral palsy, Autism spectrum disorder, muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome, or fetal alcohol syndrome.

As of 2017, the CDC says nationally about one in six children were identified or diagnosed with a developmental disability.

The ADMH advocated that Alabamians with developmental disabilities must have the opportunity to lead full lives by fostering independence and productivity in local communities. That includes access to supported employment, housing, education and recreation.

To learn more, you can visit the following website: https://mh.alabama.gov/division-of-developmental-disabilities

