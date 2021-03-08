2nd Tuskegee Airmen Legacy Commemoration Day event held virtually

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The second Tuskegee Airmen Legacy Commemoration Day event was held virtually this year.

The Friends of Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, Inc. presented the event Sunday evening. Usually, the event would feature a banquet and activities.

During the event, former Tuskegee Mayor Omar Neal spoke with some of the airmen about their time with the Tuskegee airmen.

“Going to Tuskegee, we had a lot of things to overcome. But, that caused us to turn inward, and our classmates and our roommates each became so important to us,” Lt. Col. George Hardy said.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force.

They flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring March 7 as Tuskegee Airmen Day in Alabama.

“I’ve declared today as Tuskegee Airmen Day in AL to recognize these American heroes who served our country with honor in WWII, despite the discrimination & obstacles they faced at home. Their bravery continues to inspire us all,” Ivey said in a tweet.

