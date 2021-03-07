Sunshine Returning to the Wiregrass

SYNOPSIS – Cloudy skies will steadily clear through the overnight hours, and sunny skies will stick around into the start of the new work week. We’ll see a few more clouds through the middle and end of next week, but rain chances remain out of our region. Highs will steadily warm through the week. We’ll be in the upper 70s to lower 80s once again by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing, some frost possible. Low near 38°. Winds NNE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 66°. Winds NNE at 5-10 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear with some high clouds, some frost possible. Low near 38°. Winds light N

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 71°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 80°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 81°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *Small Craft Advisory through Sunday morning.* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas 2-3 feet.

