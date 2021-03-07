Advertisement

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place.

Visitors to the Capitol are asked to wear masks, but they’re not required and few Republican lawmakers wear them. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and nearly 1,900 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business mask required sign
Businesses react to Gov Ivey’s decision to lift mask mandate after April 9
Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
Jennifer Leigh competing in the 4x4x48 challenge to raise money for a local non-profit
Local woman competing in 4x4x48 challenge for local non-profit
Tianaa Supplement
Tianaa pills, said to produce an opioid like addiction, could soon be off Alabama store shelves

Latest News

Sunny skies return on Sunday with highs making it back into the middle to upper 60s.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, March 6, 2021
Former Alabama football player gives back
Former Alabama football player gives back
U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville
Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd’s death