Panama City man charged with drug trafficking, attempting to elude police in Henry County

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks)
By Justin Walker
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says a man has been charged after a police chase ended with a crash.

According to Blankenship, Shamar Le’sean Lee 24 of Panama City Florida was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana I, attempting to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blankenship says the Henry County Sheriffs Office attempted to make a traffic stop on US Highway 431 and County Road 9 earlier Sunday, but the vehicle refused to stop.

That’s when the Headland Police Department was called in to assist the Sheriff’s office with the pursuit. Authorities say the chase ended when the fleeing vehicle wrecked in the area of Ross Clark Circle and 3rd Avenue.

After searching the vehicle, officers recovered over 1 pound of methamphetamine, 1 pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. Currency.

Lee was transported to Henry County Jail and has bonds totaling $506,500.00 and issued multiple traffic citations. The case has now been turned over to the Abbeville Police Investigators with the Henry County Task Force.

Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriffs Office assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

