Gun and knife show wraps up at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds was bustling with activity this weekend, where an annual gun and knife show wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

The Collectors and Shooters Club LLC hosted the gun show. About 70 vendors from across Alabama and surrounding states brought a wide-range of inventory to sell.

The show included guns, knives, scopes, and ammunition.

This was the first gun show the club held at the fairgrounds in months due to the pandemic, but organizers say they were glad to be back.

“It’s not so much of a gun show and you know, coming to buy just what you need and that kind of thing. Over the years, it’s become more of an extended family. You’ll see some of the same people over and over again. And Dothan has always treated us very well. And we’re very appreciative of that. And like I said, we hated not being here the last two shows of last year,” said show promoter Ryan Wells.

The CASC will hold their next gun show in Dothan during the July 4th weekend.

