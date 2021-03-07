Former Alabama football player gives back

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Carroll High School football team got a special visit from a former Alabama wide receiver today.

Bama native, Christion Jones, has partnered up with Hall-Tech Sports to provide different high school teams with a pop-up workout.

This week Jones made the trip to Ozark, AL, for the Eagles.

The guys took the field to train with Jones for a couple hours, but the former pro hopes what he’s teaching these guys on the field translates off of it as well.

“They could be doing anything you know and to take out their time and get this work in,” Jones said.

“I think I bring a great resource other than just training. Just so much of an IQ of the game, something they can take home with them or the rest of their life,” Jones added.

“No matter what they really do with their life, football and sports in general is such a resemblance of life. So, whether it’s off the field or on the field whatever I can do so they can become better men in their communities. That’s the goal behind what we’re doing today.”

