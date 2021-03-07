Both Alabama Senators Tuberville, Shelby vote against COVID relief bill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Senate passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill by a 50-49 party-line vote on Saturday after pulling an all-night session.

That bill is now headed back to the House for final approval.

Among those who voted were U.S. Senators who represent Alabama, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Sen. Richard Shelby. Both Senators voted against the bill.

U.S. Sen. Tuberville released a statement Saturday afternoon saying he said voted against the bill because he believes it is a broken promise to the American people.

Read Sen. Tuberville’s full statement here:

“Democrats refused to negotiate with Republicans on this bill from the start because they knew this reconciliation process was their best chance to pass President Biden’s progressive wish list. To put it into perspective, until today, the most partisan vote on the past five COVID relief bills was 92-6. This bill is a broken promise to the American people – one that hides under the name of ‘COVID relief’ when it should actually be called ‘liberal relief.’ Instead of targeting funds to the people, communities, and businesses who actually need it, this bill sends billions to bail out poorly managed states and puts less than 1% of funding toward vaccines.

“$1 trillion from past relief bills has not yet been used, and the small percentage of the funds in this bill that will actually go to people who really need it will take years to get there. This legislation is a reckless use of taxpayer dollars when what Americans and our economy really needs now is a plan to start reopening.”

Additionally, Sen. Tuberville filed amendments focused on providing targeted health and financial relief to those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes amendments focusing on rural states receiving funds appropriated for testing and vaccinations, elementary and secondary schools, small businesses, colleges and universities, restaurants, and state and local governments.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby also released a statement on his vote against the bill, saying it isn’t beneficial for the economy.

Read Sen. Shelby’s full statement here:

“I voted against this bill today because it could further wreck the economy and ignite inflation. This legislation includes a host of non-COVID-related left-wing policies. Not only does it cost the American taxpayers $1.9 trillion, but only nine percent of the funding in the bill goes toward the immediate fight against COVID and one percent toward vaccines. The bill does nothing to get kids back in classrooms and, instead, includes a massive cash bailout for some mismanaged states and local governments. Democrats are forcing a liberal wish list of pet projects through Congress that’s masked as a pandemic rescue package. I am disappointed that we were blocked at every turn from engaging and passing real COVID relief in a bipartisan, targeted manner, just like the Senate did five times last year.”

While the bill was passed in the Senate, it still has to be sent back the U.S. House for final approval within the next few days.

