Selma could see economic impact from virtual Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins says hosting the 56th Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee virtually was the safest option.

“We won’t have vendors on the ground, we won’t issue a vendor permit and we are discouraging anything that would resemble a large crowd gathering,” Perkins said.

That may keep people safe, but it will not bring a large economic impact to the city. Perkins did not give a specific amount, but said the jubilee is considered Selma’s largest tourist event.

“Financially, we really don’t know what the economic impact will be. We know we will have one, it will be lowered.”

The jubilee going virtual this year also impacts restaurants in Selma. One of those being Merida’s Restaurant and Catering, who recently opened and was looking forward to this year’s jubilee.

Selma is home for owner Tawen Merida. She is not sure how the jubilee going virtual will affect her restaurant.

She is concerned but not worried and staying prepared is ready.

“We’re prepared to do curbside service of course the outside as are outside facility is not available for dine in right now,” Merida said. “You just have to prepare emotionally, financially and mentally, and it will all be OK eventually.”

City leaders are putting lives over finances and hope to welcome tourists back to Selma in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

