Mackenzie Tour in Dothan

Hundreds of golfers from around the world competing at Highland Oaks Golf Course.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Golfers from around the world will be in Dothan next week for the Mackenzie Tour at the Highland Oaks Golf Course.

This tournament acts as a qualifier for the PGA Tour Canada.

Once the season is over, it allows the Top 10 players to earn status on the Korn Ferry Tour.

About 100 golfers will compete throughout the week at the best course the Wiregrass has to offer.

“Well, first of all, it’s a championship golf course and we’ve played here before in the past with the Korn Ferry Tour,” Tournament Director, Matt Delaney, said. “We had the Tour Championship here. But what this course has allows for the players to have a great practice facility which players love to have. I can’t think of anything bad about this place. I mean it’s just legit.”

Round one of the Mackenzie Tour tees off Tuesday, March 9 and will run through Friday, March 12.

