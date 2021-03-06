Advertisement

Lawmakers join workers in Amazon labor showdown in Bessemer

Congressional delegation visits Amazon plant
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A labor showdown in Bessemer is receiving a lot of national attention. Friday, some democratic lawmakers joined in by saying the union vote at the Amazon facility is the most important election for the working class of the 21st century.

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined a handful of her colleagues and workers from the Amazon facility in Bessemer. Those workers telling them that they want to be treated fairly. They say Amazon isn’t listening to their concerns and frustrations. Those are some of the reasons why the workers want more of a say and are voting right now to unionize.

If it happens, it would be the first Amazon facility unionized in the country.

“All of us should believe that workers should have the right to organize to collective bargain, to be able to have their own voice. They should be able to choose that voice not the employer,” Rep. Sewell, (D)- Alabama said.

Amazon opposes the idea of unionizing. Some experts say that’s because this vote could change how the company operates and could lead to more facilities unionizing around the country.

We should know the outcome of the Bessemer vote next month.

