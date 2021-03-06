Health officials urge COVID-19 testing after exposures or if experiencing symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to trend downwards across the state, so do COVID-19 testing numbers overall.

Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Health Department said without people getting tested for COVID-19, there is no way for health officials to keep track of where the pandemic is going in the future and if vaccines are working or not.

Willeford said testing numbers are likely down because there are not as many cases in the county, vaccinations are increasing, and because pandemic fatigue. He said there are many factors, so it is hard to know if one is the cause.

He said testing is one of the most important ways for officials to know how much COVID is circulating in the community.

He says if people don’t get tested for the virus when they are exposed or symptomatic, health officials can only use hospitalizations and deaths to gauge the pandemic, and those don’t give a full picture.

“Testing really helps us understand how many cases are in the community,” Willeford said. “How much work we have left to do to get to no more cases or the cases are so low that they are not really an issue anymore. It gives us targets to get through as we continue vaccinating as many people as possible.”

Willeford said testing sites are still open in Jefferson County and results are coming back now faster than before.

