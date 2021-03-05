WRGX’s Maggie DesRosiers Reads The Cat in the Hat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Schools across the Wiregrass are celebrating Read Across America week.

WTVY and WRGX are jumping in and doing the same.

Today at 10 AM WRGX News anchor Maggie DesRosiers will be reading “The Cat in the Hat” for any class that wants to join in on the fun.

At the end, Maggie will answer questions from students on Facebook.

