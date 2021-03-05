Advertisement

Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes

By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health will allow two visitors a day in designated inpatient areas beginning on Friday, March 5, to comply with the changes to the “Safer at Home” order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Substituting or rotating of the two patient visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour period.

The current visitor policy will remain in place for outpatient areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Mothers are allowed to take their infant child to OBGYN visits in the Doctors Building. To view the complete Visitor and Support Person Guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus/.

