Southeast Alabama Dance Company presents “A Mermaid’s Tale”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 has caused several events and live performances to be cancelled over the last year, but many were relieved to get a sense of normalcy Thursday night.

“It’s been a struggle but we’ve been working through it,” Ashlie Wells, Artistic Director of SEADAC, said. “Dothan has done a great job of keeping our dancers safe and we have really been preparing for this production. We are thrilled to be back in the Dothan Civic Center”

A small crowd gathered at the Dothan Civic Center for the Southeast Alabama Dance Company’s opening night of “A Mermaid’s Tale.”

The production continues Frida, March 5 and into Sunday, March 7.

Audience members are required to wear a mask and are socially distanced between rows, seating is limited. For those who

The company said they are fortunate to have been able to continue working five to six days a week all year to bring this production to life, even through a pandemic.

“During COVID we’ve obviously had to wear masks, which has taken a lot of the performance factor away,” Elizabeth Williams, performing as Ariel, said. “So it’s been really good for us to learn how to perform through our body and now that we’re back at the theater without the mask it’s just been extra fun and I’ve been loving being on stage”

Show times:

March 4, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

March 5, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

March 6, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

March 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.

