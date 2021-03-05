Advertisement

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happening this weekend

(WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the 56th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when civil rights marchers were beaten while trying to march to Montgomery in 1965.

Marking the anniversary, the annual Bridge Cross Jubilee in Selma, “Beyond the Bridge: People Power, Political Power, Economic Power,” will take place this weekend. Normally, thousands of people attend the events, but many of this year’s events are virtual due to the ongoing health pandemic.

Several events are planned for both Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say President Joe Biden will speak during the Unity Breakfast on Sunday. All of the events will culminate in a virtual crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Those who would like to attend can go to the event portal and register for free.

March 5:

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Children’s Sojourn
  • 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Mass Meeting
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Freedom Flame Awards

March 6, the main day of the event, will feature:

  • 9:45 to 10:05 a.m.: 15-Minute Countdown + Welcome
  • 10:05 to 11:50 a.m.: Foot Soldier’s Breakfast
  • 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Step Show/Battle of the Bands
  • 1 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.: Black Music Experience and Screening of John Lewis
  • 2:55 to 3 p.m.: Regina Belle (“Freedom” Presentation)
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Legacy Panel
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Virtual Music Festival

Additionally, there will be the following breakout room events on March 6:

  • 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Symposium for Social Change
  • 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Film Festival
  • All Day: Storytelling and Jim Gavenus Photography Display

The event will wrap up on March 7 with the virtual bridge crossing and more:

  • 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Unity drive-in Breakfast at Wallace Community College with President Joe Biden as a guest speaker.
  • 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Pre-March Rally + Speeches
  • 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Virtual Bridge Crossing
  • 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Gospel Concert
  • 5 p.m.: Closing

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/03/05/selma-bridge-crossing-jubilee-happening-this-weekend/

