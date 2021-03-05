New, seasonal flights at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local airport is getting ready for what’s looking like a busy tourism season.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) announced Thursday new and returning service for spring and summer. Airport officials say American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines are expected to increase how many flights are going in and out of the airport in March. The airlines are also offering new flights.

Airport officials say new flights this spring include American Airlines nonstop service between ECP and Philadelphia (PHL), and United Airlines nonstop service between ECP and Washington – Dulles (IAD). Returning nonstop service includes Austin (AUS), Baltimore (BWI), Chicago (ORD/MDW), Denver (DEN), and St. Louis (STL), and increased frequency to Atlanta (ATL), Charlotte (CLT, Dallas (DFW/DAL), Houston (IAH/HOU) and Nashville (BNA).

Airport officials say on a Saturday in March, ECP will welcome more than 80 commercial flights.

Updated service at the airport from airlines includes:

American Airlines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Dallas Fort-Worth, TX (DFW)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL) Seasonal

Washington DC (DCA)

Delta Air Lines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Southwest Airlines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Atlanta, GA (ATL) Seasonal

Austin, TX (AUS) Seasonal

Baltimore, MD (BWI) Seasonal

Chicago, IL (MDW) Seasonal

Dallas, TX (DAL)

Denver, CO (DEN) Seasonal

Houston, TX (HOU)

Kansas City, MO (MCI) Seasonal

Nashville, TN (BNA) Year-Round

St. Louis, MO (STL) Seasonal

Washington DC (DCA) Seasonal

United Airlines offering nonstop service between ECP and:

Chicago, IL (ORD) Seasonal

Denver, CO (DEN) Seasonal

Houston, TX (IAH)

Washington Dulles, VA (IAD)

Passengers can book flights immediately on ECP’s website.

In our area, March means sunny skies and warm weather. With spring break, it also means more new visitors.

“While we were landing, we saw you know beautiful lakes surrounded by beautiful pines and trees,” first-time visitor Blessing Nwokenaka said.

And welcoming back returning ones.

“We’ve been coming down here for about 10 years,” returning visitor Dan Withrow said.

Northwest Florida International Beaches Airport has been getting ready for what airport leaders believe will be a booming peak season. Officials say starting this month, more than 80 commercial flights will come in or out every Saturday.

“We’re excited about bringing people into our community and hopefully discover that this is a good place to come and vacation. And for some of them, it’s a place where they’re going to move and live,” Executive Director of Northwest Florida International Beaches Airport Parker McClellan said.

And that’s exactly what Withrow plans to do.

“I came down here to check out schools because we’re moving down to the Mexico Beach area,” Withrow said.

More activity here at Northwest Florida International Beaches Airport also means some more travel destinations for our locals.

“It’s a two-way street. Obviously more people are coming in than are leaving if we look at the parking lot, but we’re good with that. We’re a destination,” McClellan said.

A destination for some to visit.

“What a powerful location. The most beautiful location you can think of,” Nwokenaka said.

And for some to now call home.

“We’re packing up everything and moving the whole family,” Withrow said.

