More Clouds Today, Warm Afternoon Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Friday won’t be as sunny as Thursday, clouds will start to make their way back into the wiregrass for today. Temperatures will still climb into the low 70s for afternoon highs. Overnight tonight we could see a few showers, some could still be around early on Saturday morning. Overall, the weekend looks nice with temperatures in the 60s. We start next week off in the 60s as well, but a warming tread looks promising heading into the middle part of next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 71°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low near 48°. Winds NE 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 65°. Winds E 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 66°

MON: Sunny. Low: 38° High: 68°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 69°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 75°

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 79°

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 82°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 feet.

