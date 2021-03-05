Advertisement

Mars Rover scientist speaks to high school students

By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Some Enterprise High School students are learning more about the red planet!

The science classes met Dr. Menon, the head of Troy University’s Physics department and Dr. Luther Beegle, a principal scientist with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory over zoom.

Doctor Beegle spoke with the students about mars and the Mars Perseverance Rover.

The students also got to ask Dr. Beegle questions.

Teachers say events like these helps inspire the next generation of scientists.

“It’s just an awesome experience and also letting kids know there are careers in science and stem that are outside the norm and for the kids to be able to talk to someone with that much experience and education is definitely a gift for us for sure,” said Chris Manasco, AP Physics teacher at Enterprise High School

Dr. Beegle drove the rover on Mars Thursday night.

