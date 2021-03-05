Love Dothan neighborhood cleanup this weekend

Upcoming Love Your Neighborhood Project - Cloverdale

(Press Release) -- Plans are underway leading up to the City’s next Love Your Neighborhood project. On Saturday, March 6th, from 8:00 a.m. until Noon, work will take place in the Cloverdale neighborhood. The City will utilize the Cloverdale Elementary School as a meeting point to assign work and to serve as a congregation point. The school is located at 303 Rollins Avenue in Dothan.

The identified work area is South of Kornegay, East of St. Andrews, West of the Bayline Railroad Tracks, and North of Randolph.

Dothan, Ala. - Cloverdale neighborhood (Source: City of Dothan)

As with previous events, we will ask volunteers to help with various projects such as yard mowing and cleaning, hedge or bush trimming, limb and branch pruning, and other work such as moving unwanted items to the street for pickup by Dothan’s Environmental Services.

If you reside within this area and need assistance with any of this type of work, please call the City at 334-615-3128 and explain what type of help that you need.

The City asks for volunteer groups to call 334-615-3117 and express interest in helping with the Love Your Neighborhood project. Church groups, civic clubs, student organizations, Panhellenic groups, neighborhood residents, and other interested parties are encouraged to participate. Please let us know approximately how many will be in your group along with what tools your group plans to bring. Helpful tools include – lawnmowers, string trimmers, chain saws, pole saws, hedge trimmers, lopping shears, pruning shears, work gloves, rakes, and eye protection.

We will need to practice social distancing and we ask that everyone bring a mask to wear.

Let’s come together and show some love to our neighbors in the Cloverdale neighborhood!