Local woman competing in 4x4x48 challenge for local non-profit

One Midland City resident is taking part in the 4x4x48 challenge that kicked off Friday.

It is the second annual event and was created by retired navy seal David Goggins.

Jennifer Leigh will be running or cycling four miles every four hours for the next 48 hours.

Her goal is to raise $1,000 for Love and Action Ministries in Dothan.

This is her first time competing in the challenge and has spent over a month training for it.

She started her first four miles Friday morning at 8 a.m. and will be going into the early morning hours on Sunday.

“Show folks that you can get out of your comfort zone that you’re much more capable of what you believe you’re capable of to push you, to strengthen your mind an prove that you can do whatever you think you can,” Jennifer Leigh said.

