Advertisement

Local woman competing in 4x4x48 challenge for local non-profit

Jennifer Leigh competing in the 4x4x48 challenge to raise money for a local non-profit
Jennifer Leigh competing in the 4x4x48 challenge to raise money for a local non-profit(Nick Brooks)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) --

One Midland City resident is taking part in the 4x4x48 challenge that kicked off Friday.

It is the second annual event and was created by retired navy seal David Goggins.

Jennifer Leigh will be running or cycling four miles every four hours for the next 48 hours.

Her goal is to raise $1,000 for Love and Action Ministries in Dothan.

This is her first time competing in the challenge and has spent over a month training for it.

She started her first four miles Friday morning at 8 a.m. and will be going into the early morning hours on Sunday.

“Show folks that you can get out of your comfort zone that you’re much more capable of what you believe you’re capable of to push you, to strengthen your mind an prove that you can do whatever you think you can,” Jennifer Leigh said.

To donate towards love and action click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Governor Ivey extends mask order one more time
Southeast Health Announces Visitor Policy Changes
Dr. Dennis Coe
DCS Board Names Dennis Coe Superintendent
Dustin White is charged with grand theft, scheme to defraud, possession of meth, and resisting...
Georgia man accused of dressing as employee to steal merchandise from Home Depot
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dems trim jobless benefits, Senate debates virus relief, stimulus checks bill

Latest News

Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee happening this weekend
‘I love my hair because it’s expressive’: The move behind the CROWN Act in Alabama
Georgia could make porch theft a felony; critics decry move
In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman sits at a slot machine in a casino in Las Vegas. (AP...
Alabama Senate expected to take up casino, lottery proposal Tuesday