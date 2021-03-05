Advertisement

Local game store grows during pandemic

Geekz Haven started as an anime and comic convention host in 2019.
Geekz Haven started as an anime and comic convention host in 2019.
By Ashley Brown
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One local game store is having surprisingly good growth even through the pandemic.

Geekz Haven started in 2019.

Soon after they began to sell apparel and accessories out of a small office space.

Within months they expanded once again this time offering gaming, but when the pandemic crept into the Wiregrass fears of their business slowing down grew.

To the owner’s surprise, they finally found a building that met their needs during the pandemic.

They say it wouldn’t have happened without the constant support from their community of gamers even during the shutdown.

“We called it survival kits during the pandemic so we made like little boxes that had like dice where you could get magic and gathering cards, Pokémon and people were really ordering those to try to help us and buying gift cards, store credit to help us. Without the community we’re nothing. We’re just a store, an empty store. Without them we wouldn’t be here,” says Geekz Haven owner Dawn Veasey.

As COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to phase out, the Geekz Haven team is planning to gradually return to normal.

If you pop into the store you’ll find sanitizer at every table and staff cleaning areas after each use.

