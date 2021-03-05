Health officials support Gov. Ivey’s decision to extend “Safer at Home” order

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Thursday, March 4, Governor Kay Ivey made the decision to extend Alabama’s “Safer at Home” order. The order is set to expire April 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Dr. George Narby, Southeast Health Chief Medical Officer, said the hospital fully supports the governors decision in extending the order for another five weeks.

While COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are declining, Dr. Narby said it’s still too early for people to let their guard down.

“Governor Ivey said it best, this has been a long and difficult journey,” Dr. Narby said.

Dr. Narby said this decision reduces the chances of having another surge of COVID patients in the Wiregrass.

“I just think that keeping the mask mandate here in Alabama helps us as health care professionals in terms of the number of cases in patients that we will see going forward,” Dr. Narby said.

Numbers in hospitalizations in the area have gone down significantly since the holiday season. The hospital has seen less than 50 COVID hospitalizations a day since February, compared to caring for over 100 each day in December and January.

“All of the pieces are in place for us to continue forward for the next five weeks without another surge,” Dr. Narby said.

With the current case volumes and current vaccination availability, Dr. Narby said these elements make the odds of continuing forward without another surge much more likely.

“We are nearing the finish line,” Dr. Narby said. “We can see the finish line. We’re not there yet and the more diligence we are able to maintain here in the home stretch, the better off everyone will be.”

The state saw its third and largest wave of the virus after the Winter holidays. Another big holiday, spring break is right around the corner. So is Easter and that’s why health experts are concerned.

Dr. Narby encourages everyone to keep following the protocols in place to avoid crowding hospitals once again.

Click here to review Alabama’s safer at home order.

